The Creative Endeavors Thread Is Hallows-Deficient

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads post your request in the comments below.

I can’t remember if I’ve ever discussed this here before, but I’m not all that into Halloween. I’d dress up as a kid in various costumes, and did so every now and then as an adult, but for whatever reason I was never into it as much as so many of my friends, especially my larger circle over the past decade who take it very seriously, to the extent that I feel like a mild curmudgeon (something I actively try and avoid) for not liking their multiple daily social media posts about costumes and cider mills and pumpkin beers and horror movies. So I tend to hunker down around this time of year until this season passes and we’re into more “wholesome” holidays that seem to have the same effect on them. Hey, I didn’t plan it this way, but that’s how it’s gone.

The header’s Wisconsin Chapel (archival ink on paper, December 2018), which I drew after (maybe during, I can’t remember exactly) visiting my mom at her then-second home in Wisconsin shortly after her partner died (it had previously belonged to him). She sold the house this month and is moving back to Louisiana permanently, something on which the both of us have mixed feelings, though not at all the same. I was pretty pleased with it as a nice evocation of the winter chill that tends to take hold around here just after Halloween.

How’s your work going?

