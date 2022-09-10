Weekend Reading

Here are some of the threads you may have missed this week!

ARTICLES & REVIEWS

American Dad! Season 19, Ep. 9 The Curious Case of the Old Hole

AVoCADo GamesCast #85: Cuphead 434…

Futurama, Season Seven, Episode Five, “The Tip Of The Zoidberg”

I made an entire website just for my top 1,000

Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Four Re-Watch. Hawkeye, part 2

Old Music Monthly #027 [November 1995]

One Giant Leap, 2007: Super Mario Galaxy

Rick and Morty S6E1 – Solaricks

Star Trek: Lower Decks S3E03 Review: “Mining the Mind’s Mines”

TV Reviews: The Bear (2022)

WTF ASIA 229: Tanda Tanya (2011)

MISCELLANEOUS

Animation Time

Avocado Music Club #174: Gabby La La – Be Careful What You Wish For

The Creative Endeavors Thread Sees The Ice Clear

Game News Roundup: August 2022

Public Domain Theater: TNT Jackson (& “Puss n’ Booty”)

Queen Elizabeth II has died, Buckingham Palace announces

Spoil Sports: Barbarian

Spoil Sports – Cobra Kai Season 5

Spoil Sports: Three Thousand Years of Longing (2022)

TOURNAMENTS

Aretha Franklin Song Tournament – Nominations

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Nominations

Van Halen Song Tournament: Results!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...