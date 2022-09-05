Spoil Sports: Three Thousand Years of Longing (2022)

Tilda Swinton’s academic listens to Idris Elba’s Djinn recount his tragic life as a prisoner of the Ottoman Empire. Swinton plays a complex character. I wish the Turkish people in the Djinn’s stories were allowed the same humanity. We get a mix of bloodthirsty sultans, gullible concubines and monstrous hedonists. The stories allow Swinton’s character to reconsider what she truly wants in life. But they also reduce a lot of people to props.



Have you seen the film? Read the source novel? Share your thoughts below.

