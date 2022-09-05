Weekly Games Thread is One Heck of a Labor Dabor

Happy Monday, folks of the Avocado! Happy Labor Day! And welcome to the Weekly Video Games Thread!

This is perhaps a “gimme” of a prompt, and very specific to Americans, but it is Labor Day. For some of us, this extremely cool holiday is a third day in a long weekend before September starts in earnest (if you grew up in America, it often felt like that and that alone). So while I as always want to know what your gaming weekend was like, does anyone have any specific gaming plans for today? If you have time off of work, are you planning to spend some of it going through a game? And will September have better exciting prompts from me?

But wait a sec! Before you go, make sure to also swing by Lovely Bones’ Game News Roundup! It’s full of intrigue, import, and juicy gossip!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...