The Creative Endeavors Thread Sees The Ice Clear

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content.

Well, folks, it’s happened. After over two years of upheaval next door—several months of “oh, thank God that building’s gone; love this disruptive energy too,” several more months of “oh, this is kind of annoying, but it’s not as bad as the obnoxious neighbors who are now thankfully absent,” at least a year and change of “right, backup safety signals are a fucking menace and I need to completely rearrange my days off to adjust thereto”… and then the past month or so of “Where are they? Are they starting later? What’s going on?”—the construction noise has ceased, the building is complete, and the tenants have moved in (almost overnight—while much of it happened out of my available view, it was amazing how fast things went down). I can now paint, draw, or even just consume various media to the standard and volume that the Avocado presumably expects in the comfort and (relative) silence of my own home (already have a “streamlist” on tap, though nowhere near as gargantuan as during the high pandemic, and soon the arrival of autumn temps will allow me to stow my dependable but insistent window unit). The plot thickened—or thinned, in this case—with the discovery a few weeks back that both my immediate neighbors, upstairs and next door, moved out on the same day. While the cokehead bartender had improved considerably (or at least quietened down) over the past year and change, and the musician dudebro was a vast improvement over the last guy (if just for keeping the practice noise to a civilized hour), it was nice to imagine that, for a second, I might have the days of personable, fairly sedate neighbors (thus far they certainly appear to be the latter) back once more.

There’ve been some advantages to my situation the past couple of years—my apartment’s mental unfitness on weekday mornings and days off was probably the biggest single factor in getting me out to the gym, where I’ve been going on a semi-regular basis now for almost a year; it’s also encouraged me to ride my bike a lot farther in the spring and summer, which has had a substantial effect on both my imagination (particularly the Washtenaw countryside) and creative energy; and last but not least, it’s gotten me to question a few assumptions, like that whole Virginia Woolf “room of one’s own” thing. While I still believe you need your own space to create in almost any medium or environment, the parameters of what that means have become so necessarily fluid for me in the past couple of years that I’m hoping it’ll prove beneficial thenceforth, whether in my creative life or my life overall.

An oblique header, but Ian Hart’s always awesome, as is the first season of The Terror (viewers thereof may get the reference, may not, but whatever).

How’s your work going?

