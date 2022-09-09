Spoil Sports – Cobra Kai Season 5

Cobra Kai Never Dies!

At the end of Season 4, Cobra Kai was named the Grand Champions at the All Valley Tournament. Not only do they have bragging rights, Daniel and Johnny must close their dojos.

The finale saw Miguel traveling to Mexico to meet his father, Robby and Johnny reuniting and seemingly burying the hatchet, Kreese being arrested for a crime he didn’t commit, and Daniel reaching out to Chozen to help squash Cobra Kai once and for all.

Terry Silver is in control of Cobra Kai and the heroes are down, but not out.

This thread is to discuss Season 5 of the latest chapter in the Karate Kid saga.

