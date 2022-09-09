30 Day Cooking Challenge Day 9: The Magic Of Cheese

For the month of September, we’re going to be focusing on the world of cooking and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite and myself!

The challenge is underway and today we want to kick things off by talking about cheese! Having watched as many food travelogue shows as I have, and just finishing up another part of going around various areas in Italy, there is so much variety to the world of cheese, its origins, its influences, and more. Today, we want to know about your favorite kind of cheese and what your favorite use of it is?

Bonus question: What’s the best cheese and wine pairing?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...