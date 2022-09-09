Friday New Music 9/9

Hello! Here’s some new music! Hella excited for this new Santigold album, I’ll be checking out this Jockstrap album and the Miya Folick ep as well.

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— A Void – Dissociation

— The Afghan Whigs – How Do You Burn?

— Aqua – Aquarium (Reissue)

— Ari Lennox – age/sex/location

— Badge Époque Ensemble – Clouds of Joy

— Beacon – Along the Lethe

— Big City – Liquid Times EP

— BLOODBATH – Survival Of The Sickest

— Bo Armstrong – if your tired heart is aching… EP

— Booter – 10/10

— Built to Spill – When the Wind Forgets Your Name

— BRELAND – CROSS COUNTRY

— Charles Stepney – Step on Step

— Charley Crockett – The Man From Waco

— CHLSY – Quantum Entanglement EP

— Craig Wedren – Sabbath Sessions Summer 2022

— Cults – Host B-Sides & Remixes EP

— Cursive – Domestica (Reissue)

— Daniel Romano’s Outfit – La Luna

— The Deer – The Beautiful Undead

— The Deers – Return To Lover’s Rock

— Falluja – Empyrean

— Fanny – Charity Ball (Vinyl Reissue)

— Fanny – Fanny Hill (Vinyl Reissue)

— Flogging Molly – Anthem

— Foreign Air – Hello Sunshine

— George Riley – Running In Waves

— Greentea Peng – GREENZONE 108

— High Vis – Blending

— Highly Suspect – The Midnight Demon Club

— The Holy – Vortex EP

— Holy Fawn – Dimensional Bleed

— Imagine Dragons – Night Visions (Expanded Edition)

— Jackson Wang – Magic Man

— Jockstrap – I Love You Jennifer B

— John Legend – LEGEND

— JR Slayer – Not Rotten EP

— Kane Brown – Different Man

— The Kinks – Muswell Hillbillies / Everybody’s In Show-Biz – Everybody’s A Star (Deluxe Reissue)

— Kiss – KISS – Off The Soundboard: Live In Des Moines 1977

— Lake Street Drive – Fun Machine: The Sequel EP

— Living Hour – Someday Is Today

— Luca Yupanqui – Conversations

— Marlon Williams – My Boy

— Mike Adams – Graphic Blandishment

— Miya Folick – 2007 EP

— ONE OK ROCK – Luxury Disease

— Oliver Sim (of The xx) – Hideous Bastard

— Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9

— The Paranoyds – Talk Talk Talk

— Parkway Drive – Darker Still

— Pinty – Pinty’s House

— Powerman 5000 – Tonight the Stars Revolt! (Vinyl Reissue)

— Preoccupations – Arrangements

— Reuben and the Dark – In Lieu of Light

— Robbie Williams – XXV

— Sampa The Great – As Above, So Below

— San Fermin – Your Ghost EP

— Santigold – Spirituals

— Sarah Davachi – Two Sisters

— Son Little – Like Neptune

— Spacehog – The Chinese Album (Vinyl Reissue)

— Stray From The Pat – Euthanasia

— Sudan Archives – Natural Brown Prom Queen

— Susanna – Elevation Extended EP

— Suzi Analogue – Infinite Zonez

— Tan Cologne – Earth Visions Of Water Spaces

— Turkuaz – Apollyon

— Turkuaz – Paradiso

— Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown – Shake the Roots

— Unturned – Dreams of Being on Television

— Van Buren Records – DSM

— Various Artists – Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Physical Release)

— Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Esperanza Spalding, and Leo Genovese – Live At The Detroit Jazz Festival

— Wyldest – Feed The Flowers Nightmares

