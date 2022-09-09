Friday New Music 9/9

Hello! Here’s some new music! Hella excited for this new Santigold album, I’ll be checking out this Jockstrap album and the Miya Folick ep as well.
Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:
— A Void – Dissociation
— The Afghan Whigs – How Do You Burn?
— Aqua – Aquarium (Reissue)
— Ari Lennox – age/sex/location
— Badge Époque Ensemble – Clouds of Joy
— Beacon – Along the Lethe
— Big City – Liquid Times EP
— BLOODBATH – Survival Of The Sickest
— Bo Armstrong – if your tired heart is aching… EP
— Booter – 10/10
— Built to Spill – When the Wind Forgets Your Name
— BRELAND – CROSS COUNTRY
— Charles Stepney – Step on Step
— Charley Crockett – The Man From Waco
— CHLSY – Quantum Entanglement EP
— Craig Wedren – Sabbath Sessions Summer 2022
— Cults – Host B-Sides & Remixes EP
— Cursive – Domestica (Reissue)
— Daniel Romano’s Outfit – La Luna
— The Deer – The Beautiful Undead
— The Deers – Return To Lover’s Rock
— Falluja – Empyrean
— Fanny – Charity Ball (Vinyl Reissue)
— Fanny – Fanny Hill (Vinyl Reissue)
— Flogging Molly – Anthem
— Foreign Air – Hello Sunshine
— George Riley – Running In Waves
— Greentea Peng – GREENZONE 108
— High Vis – Blending
— Highly Suspect – The Midnight Demon Club
— The Holy – Vortex EP
— Holy Fawn – Dimensional Bleed
— Imagine Dragons – Night Visions (Expanded Edition)
— Jackson Wang – Magic Man
— Jockstrap – I Love You Jennifer B
— John Legend – LEGEND
— JR Slayer – Not Rotten EP
— Kane Brown – Different Man
— The Kinks – Muswell Hillbillies / Everybody’s In Show-Biz – Everybody’s A Star (Deluxe Reissue)
— Kiss – KISS – Off The Soundboard: Live In Des Moines 1977
— Lake Street Drive – Fun Machine: The Sequel EP
— Living Hour – Someday Is Today
— Luca Yupanqui – Conversations
— Marlon Williams – My Boy
— Mike Adams – Graphic Blandishment
— Miya Folick – 2007 EP
— ONE OK ROCK – Luxury Disease
— Oliver Sim (of The xx) – Hideous Bastard
— Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9
— The Paranoyds – Talk Talk Talk
— Parkway Drive – Darker Still
— Pinty – Pinty’s House
— Powerman 5000 – Tonight the Stars Revolt! (Vinyl Reissue)
— Preoccupations – Arrangements
— Reuben and the Dark – In Lieu of Light
— Robbie Williams – XXV
— Sampa The Great – As Above, So Below
— San Fermin – Your Ghost EP
— Santigold – Spirituals
— Sarah Davachi – Two Sisters
— Son Little – Like Neptune
— Spacehog – The Chinese Album (Vinyl Reissue)
— Stray From The Pat – Euthanasia
— Sudan Archives – Natural Brown Prom Queen
— Susanna – Elevation Extended EP
— Suzi Analogue – Infinite Zonez
— Tan Cologne – Earth Visions Of Water Spaces
— Turkuaz – Apollyon
— Turkuaz – Paradiso
— Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown – Shake the Roots
— Unturned – Dreams of Being on Television
— Van Buren Records – DSM
— Various Artists – Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Physical Release)
— Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Esperanza Spalding, and Leo Genovese – Live At The Detroit Jazz Festival
— Wyldest – Feed The Flowers Nightmares
