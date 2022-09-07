I made an entire website just for my top 1,000

I mentioned weeks ago that I was working on a top secret project that would take me awhile to make. Welp, I’m finally done with it! It’s a website devoted just to my top 1,000 feature films.

https://why90000.wordpress.com/2022/09/07/my-1000-favorite-movies/

There’s also a section on my website for movies that used to be in my top 1,000 and ones that would be on there if I’d seen fewer movies, as well as shorts, segments from larger movies, and TV miniseries that sometimes get counted as movies.

https://why90000.wordpress.com/2022/09/07/my-other-favorite-movies/

This was arduous to create but I hope this will inspire some of you to check out a movie or two you hadn’t heard of before.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...