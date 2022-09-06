American Dad! Season 19, Ep. 9 The Curious Case of the Old Hole

In which for Steve, it’s not business, it’s personal

After school lets out for summer, Steve and Snot head to their swimming hole but find that it is trashed. They know the cops won’t do anything but Steve finds a body. This gives him hope that something will be done but that turns out to be wrong when the cops just claim the swimming hole as their own.

Steve turns to Roger and, despite Roger’s belief that Steve is too close to the crime, Wheels and the Leg man are on the case. Examining the scene, they discover a symbol which leads them to the docks. This leads them to a drug smuggling operation and a secret society. This doesn’t lead to answers on the murder. But soon Steve finds out that the man was killed by a deer.

However, Steve still wants to stop the drugs at the swimming hole. Roger believes that Steve is too invested and refuses to help anymore. Steve goes it alone. Roger finds out Steve has infiltrated the society and fears he is in danger. Roger tries to sneak in but he and Steve are caught and the society intends to sacrifice them. They give the deer drugs and it gores Steve. But Steve manages to release some of the drugs in the water which causes the wildlife to attack the secret society. Steve comes to accept that the swimming hole wasn’t really his and he and Roger ride the deer to the hospital. Afterward, Steve Snot and Roger are swimming ata water trap at a golf course and are chased away by a guard who is apparently a member of the secret society.

You guys wanna see a dead body?

Over in the B plot, Klaus accompanies Lewis on his summer vacation, attempting to be his emotional support fish. After all of Lewis’s boys abandon him and he starts feeling like an old man, Klaus tells him he’s the party elder now. This cheers Lewis up as he helps out a couple of younger partiers.

Stray Observations

Apparently Steve didn’t lose his virginity in My Purity Ball and Chain, if the sacrifice really does need a virgin.

Stan, Francine, Hayley, and Jeff do not appear.

Thoughts

Not the funniest episode but a solid return from hiatus.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...