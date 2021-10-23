Weekend Reading

Since there tend to be a flurry of threads and comments on weekdays and fewer on weekends, this thread collects one-off, irregular, new, or lower-profile threads from earlier in the week (Sunday – Friday). This doesn’t include every single thread (what would be the point of that?) — it’s more threads that people may have missed and wish they’d known about or might want to know about moving forward. I’m sure I’ve left out a thread I should have included, and vice versa, but I promise it’s not personal! Feel free to alert me to anything I missed, and I’ll edit it in (and you can promote it in the comments!).
MISCELLANEOUS
Canada’s Drag Race Season 2: Episode 2 Discussion Thread
Franchise Festival #111: Dead Space
LGBT Movies: Gods and Monsters (1998)
Old Music Monthly #002 [August 1993]
Pop Optics: Introducing DisenFranchisement!
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 3: Episode 5 Discussion Thread
Spine -Tinglers and Stories to Read in the Dark
REVIEWS
Foundation Season 1 Episode 6: Death and the Maiden Review
Halloween Kills Review: Less Talk, More Stabbing
The Outer Limits: S1E31 “The Chameleon”
SFIFF Review: Spencer Provides an Elliptical Look Into the Impenetrable Life of Princess Diana
The Wonders I’ve Seen: 2×22, “Die Me, Dichotomy”
WTF ASIA 183: Princess From The Moon (1987)
SPECIAL INTEREST THREADS
Ad Space – A Somewhat More Honest Beer Commercial
All Things Cricket: October 22nd
Avocado Cleaning Thread Falls into Autumn
The Avocado Parenting Thread Hits A Milestone
Color Outside the Lines: Ur Thoughts Here