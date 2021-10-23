Weekend Reading

Since there tend to be a flurry of threads and comments on weekdays and fewer on weekends, this thread collects one-off, irregular, new, or lower-profile threads from earlier in the week (Sunday – Friday). This doesn’t include every single thread (what would be the point of that?) — it’s more threads that people may have missed and wish they’d known about or might want to know about moving forward. I’m sure I’ve left out a thread I should have included, and vice versa, but I promise it’s not personal! Feel free to alert me to anything I missed, and I’ll edit it in (and you can promote it in the comments!).

MISCELLANEOUS

Canada’s Drag Race Season 2: Episode 2 Discussion Thread

Franchise Festival #111: Dead Space

Late History Thread

LGBT Movies: Gods and Monsters (1998)

Old Music Monthly #002 [August 1993]

Pop Optics: Introducing DisenFranchisement!

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 3: Episode 5 Discussion Thread

Spine -Tinglers and Stories to Read in the Dark

Survivor Season 41 – Week 5

REVIEWS

Foundation Season 1 Episode 6: Death and the Maiden Review

Halloween Kills Review: Less Talk, More Stabbing

The Outer Limits: S1E31 “The Chameleon”

SFIFF Review: Spencer Provides an Elliptical Look Into the Impenetrable Life of Princess Diana

The Wonders I’ve Seen: 2×22, “Die Me, Dichotomy”

WTF ASIA 183: Princess From The Moon (1987)

SPECIAL INTEREST THREADS

Ad Space – A Somewhat More Honest Beer Commercial

All Things Cricket: October 22nd

Avocado Cleaning Thread Falls into Autumn

The Avocado Parenting Thread Hits A Milestone

Color Outside the Lines: Ur Thoughts Here

An Idiot’s 2021 NBA Preview

NFL Week 7/CFB Live Thread

Weekly YouTube Thread (10/18)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...