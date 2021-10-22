Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 512 (Part 15 of 16)

Part 14 Results

Spoiler NieR Song of the Ancients ~ Fate 7 3 Child of Eden Passion Archive Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel Singing Hill -Harmonics TYRIA- 4 6 FTL Federation Flower Nighttime Excursion 3 9 nintendogs + cats dog & cat [record] Xenoblade Chronicles Mechanical Rhythm 3 6 Canabalt Run! Xenoblade Chronicles Gaur Plains 9 3 Steins;Gate SERN Kirby’s Epic Yarn Staff Credits 8 4 Mass Effect 3 Rannoch Sonic Generations Vs Metal Sonic (US ver.) “Stardust Speedway” 8 3 Closure Into the Light – Part 1 Final Fantasy XIII-2 Eclipse 7 4 Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel Village of the Windmills NieR The Wretched Automatons 8 5 Nayuta no Kiseki Indelible Feeling Dragon’s Dogma Into Free 5* 5 Lord of Vermilion II Arcania Bastion A Proper Story 2 12 Danganronpa: Goodbye Despair Ekoroshia Persona 3 Portable A Way Of Life 6 6* Sonic Generations Speed Highway Classic Digital: A Love Story Paper Dolls 7 3 Bit.Trip Runner Blackout City NieR Ashes of Dreams ~ Nuadhaich 8 5 Touhou 12.5 – Double Spoiler Newshound Blue Roses [PSP 2010] Roots [-Space dust Remix-] 3 10 Radiant Historia Mechanical Kingdom Trine 2 Main Theme 5 8 Prinny: Can I Really Be the Hero, Dood? Tower of Ice [collapse]

After 4 months of group play it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 512 songs remain. It’s single elimination from here on out.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they postThe Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Monday, October 25th at 9:00AM Pacific

