Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 512 (Part 15 of 16)

Part 14 Results
Spoiler
|NieR
|Song of the Ancients ~ Fate
|7
|3
|Child of Eden
|Passion Archive
|Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel
|Singing Hill -Harmonics TYRIA-
|4
|6
|FTL
|Federation
|Flower
|Nighttime Excursion
|3
|9
|nintendogs + cats
|dog & cat [record]
|Xenoblade Chronicles
|Mechanical Rhythm
|3
|6
|Canabalt
|Run!
|Xenoblade Chronicles
|Gaur Plains
|9
|3
|Steins;Gate
|SERN
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Staff Credits
|8
|4
|Mass Effect 3
|Rannoch
|Sonic Generations
|Vs Metal Sonic (US ver.) “Stardust Speedway”
|8
|3
|Closure
|Into the Light – Part 1
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Eclipse
|7
|4
|Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel
|Village of the Windmills
|NieR
|The Wretched Automatons
|8
|5
|Nayuta no Kiseki
|Indelible Feeling
|Dragon’s Dogma
|Into Free
|5*
|5
|Lord of Vermilion II
|Arcania
|Bastion
|A Proper Story
|2
|12
|Danganronpa: Goodbye Despair
|Ekoroshia
|Persona 3 Portable
|A Way Of Life
|6
|6*
|Sonic Generations
|Speed Highway Classic
|Digital: A Love Story
|Paper Dolls
|7
|3
|Bit.Trip Runner
|Blackout City
|NieR
|Ashes of Dreams ~ Nuadhaich
|8
|5
|Touhou 12.5 – Double Spoiler
|Newshound
|Blue Roses [PSP 2010]
|Roots [-Space dust Remix-]
|3
|10
|Radiant Historia
|Mechanical Kingdom
|Trine 2
|Main Theme
|5
|8
|Prinny: Can I Really Be the Hero, Dood?
|Tower of Ice
[collapse]
After 4 months of group play it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 512 songs remain. It’s single elimination from here on out.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1The Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
Spoiler
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Monday, October 25th at 9:00AM Pacific