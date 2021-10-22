Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 512 (Part 15 of 16)

Part 14 Results

NieR Song of the Ancients ~ Fate 7 3 Child of Eden Passion Archive
Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel Singing Hill -Harmonics TYRIA- 4 6 FTL Federation
Flower Nighttime Excursion 3 9 nintendogs + cats dog & cat [record]
Xenoblade Chronicles Mechanical Rhythm 3 6 Canabalt Run!
Xenoblade Chronicles Gaur Plains 9 3 Steins;Gate SERN
Kirby’s Epic Yarn Staff Credits 8 4 Mass Effect 3 Rannoch
Sonic Generations Vs Metal Sonic (US ver.) “Stardust Speedway” 8 3 Closure Into the Light – Part 1
Final Fantasy XIII-2 Eclipse 7 4 Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel Village of the Windmills
NieR The Wretched Automatons 8 5 Nayuta no Kiseki Indelible Feeling
Dragon’s Dogma Into Free 5* 5 Lord of Vermilion II Arcania
Bastion A Proper Story 2 12 Danganronpa: Goodbye Despair Ekoroshia
Persona 3 Portable A Way Of Life 6 6* Sonic Generations Speed Highway Classic
Digital: A Love Story Paper Dolls 7 3 Bit.Trip Runner Blackout City
NieR Ashes of Dreams ~ Nuadhaich 8 5 Touhou 12.5 – Double Spoiler Newshound
Blue Roses [PSP 2010] Roots [-Space dust Remix-] 3 10 Radiant Historia Mechanical Kingdom
Trine 2 Main Theme 5 8 Prinny: Can I Really Be the Hero, Dood? Tower of Ice

After 4 months of group play it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 512 songs remain. It’s single elimination from here on out.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1The Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

Or listen to every song here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

