RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 3: Episode 5 Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Season 3!

This week, the queens make their own adverts for a brand new in-home smart assistant, Draglexa. It’s their chance to sell themselves, but first, can they meet the challenge of working together as a group? Who will impress special guest judge, Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock? Let’s find out!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy this week’s episode!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...