The Evil Dead 40th Anniversary Day Thread

On October 7th, 2021, I went to a one night only screening of The Evil Dead to celebrate the 40th anniversary release of the cult classic. Five friends travel to a cabin for a weekend of fun and relaxation. Their time together is cut short when they accidently unleash demonic forces and the fight for survival begins.

Fun Fact – Nancy Thompson watches this movie while trying to stay awake one night in A Nightmare on Elm Street. Also, The Evil Dead is the movie Donnie Darko takes his girlfriend to go see on a date in Donnie Darko.

