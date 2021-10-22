Smash Tournament: Melee Quarterfinals

Y’all killed Marth and I am never going to forgive you.
Never.
- The character with the most votes was delightful dark horse Mr. Game & Watch, who will be receiving a bye. He’ll spend his break cooking and tossing sausages.
- The character with the least votes to still advance is Mewtwo.
- The character with the least votes is Dr. Mario, who I’ll still point out is the superior Mario. At least when he’s not in jail for abusing his prescription pad.
- The character with the most votes to not advance is Ice Climbers and did I mention I’m never going to forgive you?
- The stage with the most votes is the perennially popular Pokemon Stadium.
- The stage with the least votes to still advance is Flat Zone.
- The stage with the least votes is Corneria.
- The stage with the most votes to fail to advance is Poke Floats. I’m still not over the fact that Poke Floats was one of the only stages left out of Ultimate.