Ad Space – A Somewhat More Honest Beer Commercial

Coors Light beer

Look, we all know what you’re really like when you drink.

When you think about it, ads for alcoholic drinks have a unique challenge.

They can try and sell you on their flavor. They can boast about the quality of their ingredients or of their fermentation process. They can claim they’re the drink of choice for either sophisticated gatherings or casual hangouts. And they can throw in lots of jokes and mascots and sexy people that have nothing to do with the beverage, but make it look good by association.

But rarely do these ads mention the main reason people buy alcoholic drinks: that is, to get drunk.

Advertising likes to tell people that they’re making the smart choice by buying their product, but that runs counter to the purpose of alcohol, which is to make people a little less inhibited, a little more reckless, and, yes, a little bit stupider.

So I do sort of admire this commercial for rising to the challenge, telling the young men they’re advertising to, “Yeah, you’re gonna do some stupid and immature stuff while drinking us”, and still making it seem like a grand old time. The faux pomposity on display, coupled with the “achievements” the men take pride in (“I have used my dog to dry my hands”), lets Coors acknowledge that drinking them isn’t the smart decision, but, hey, it can still be the fun decision.

