Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 512 (Part 11 of 16)

Part 10 Results

Spoiler

Flower Peaceful Repose 11 5 The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Ancient Cistern
Persona 4 Arena Now I Know 3 11 Machinarium The Sea
Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Dark Impetus 7* 7 Legasista bgm_27
FTL Rockmen (Battle) 5 10 Bayonetta Fly Me to the Moon (Climax Mix)
Rhythm Heaven Fever Remix 8 – I Love You 5 7 Max & the Magic Marker Yarrgh
Sound Shapes Cities [Beck] 7 5 Trails from Zero Afternoon in Crossbell
Brandish: The Dark Revenant Opening 8 4 Mass Effect 2 Thane
Bayonetta Let’s Dance, Boys! 10 5 Rhythm Heaven Fever Dreams of Our Generation (Night Walk)
Trails from Zero C.S.P.D. -Crossbell State Police Department- 11 3 Bravely Default Infiltrating Hostile Territory
Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Chillin With My Bro 7 6 Lord of Vermilion II Name Entry
Journey Threshold 10 6 Patapon 3 Wha-Wha-What Theme
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Fi’s Farewell 8 8* Gravity Rush Douse Shinundakara
Bravely Default Serpent Eating the Ground 12 2 Steins;Gate Chaos Mind
One Piece: Pirate Warriors I’m Gonna Take It [Hiroaki Takahashi] 6* 6 Brandish: The Dark Revenant Stage Clear
Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance L’Impeto Oscuro 7 9 FTL Civil (Explore)
Nayuta no Kiseki Lost Heaven 11 3 Final Fantasy XIII-2 Starting Over [Naoshi Mizuta]

[collapse]

After 4 months of group play it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 512 songs remain. It’s single elimination from here on out.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1The Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

Spoiler

Part 1
Part 2
Part 3
Part 4
Part 5
Part 6
Part 7
Part 8
Part 9
Part 10
Part 11
Part 12
Part 13
Part 14
Part 15
Part 16

Or listen to every song here.

[collapse]

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Tuesday, October 19th at 9:00AM Pacific