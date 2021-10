This is the space to talk about your cleaning projects, ask for advice, brag about your successes, commiserate about all the work there is to do.

It’s finally getting to cooler temperatures here in the Northeast US, which means autumn is upon us.

How’s things going for y’all? Do you have a big fall-cleaning binge to get ready for the holidays? Did you slack off all winter while on vacations and now need to catch up? Or is it just another day for you?

