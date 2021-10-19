Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 512 (Part 12 of 16)

Part 11 Results
Spoiler
|Bayonetta
|Red & Black
|8
|5
|Ys: Memories of Celceta
|Black Wings
|Shatter
|The Krypton Garden
|8
|5
|Etrian Odyssey III
|The Vengeful God in the Dark Ocean Abyss
|Silent Hill: Shattered Memories
|When You’re Gone
|9
|4
|Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP
|Little Furnace
|Digital: A Love Story
|Future, and It Doesn’t Work
|5
|8
|Blue Roses [PSP 2010]
|Heroes
|Bastion
|Build That Wall
|10
|4
|Ys vs. Sora no Kiseki: Alternative Saga
|Stopper (The Legend of Heroes II)
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
|Skyloft
|3
|11
|Shantae: Risky’s Revenge
|Burning Town Forever Remix
|Beatmania IIDX 16: Empress
|Turii -Panta rhei- [Zektbach]
|11
|4
|Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Cloudy Court Galaxy
|Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
|Dark Giana Track 2
|5
|9
|FTL
|Civil (Battle)
|NieR
|Temple of Drifting Sands
|12
|3
|Demon’s Souls
|Maiden Astraea
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Hanging Edge
|9
|6
|NieR
|Emil ~ Sacrifice
|Bayonetta
|After Burner (Climax Mix)
|11
|3
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade
|Magical Sound Shower [Hiroshi Kawaguchi]
|Ys vs. Sora no Kiseki: Alternative Saga
|Soaring Through Azure Sadness (Gurumin)
|11
|4
|Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
|Dangerous Dinner
|The Munchables
|Star Ving Island
|5
|8
|Deathsmiles II: Makai no Merry Christmas
|The Enchanted Palace [Noriyuki Kamikura]
|Final Fantasy XIII
|The Sunleth Waterscape
|9
|4
|Spelunky
|Yeti Music
|Gravity Rush
|Assault Cnida
|9
|5
|Ys I & II Chronicles
|Tower of the Shadow of Death
|Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!
|Boss Theme
|3
|8
|The Last Remnant
|Swirling Sands
[collapse]
After 4 months of group play it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 512 songs remain. It’s single elimination from here on out.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1The Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
Spoiler
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Wednesday, October 20th at 9:00AM Pacific