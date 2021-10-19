Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 512 (Part 12 of 16)

Part 11 Results

Spoiler Bayonetta Red & Black 8 5 Ys: Memories of Celceta Black Wings Shatter The Krypton Garden 8 5 Etrian Odyssey III The Vengeful God in the Dark Ocean Abyss Silent Hill: Shattered Memories When You’re Gone 9 4 Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP Little Furnace Digital: A Love Story Future, and It Doesn’t Work 5 8 Blue Roses [PSP 2010] Heroes Bastion Build That Wall 10 4 Ys vs. Sora no Kiseki: Alternative Saga Stopper (The Legend of Heroes II) The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Skyloft 3 11 Shantae: Risky’s Revenge Burning Town Forever Remix Beatmania IIDX 16: Empress Turii -Panta rhei- [Zektbach] 11 4 Super Mario Galaxy 2 Cloudy Court Galaxy Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams Dark Giana Track 2 5 9 FTL Civil (Battle) NieR Temple of Drifting Sands 12 3 Demon’s Souls Maiden Astraea Final Fantasy XIII Hanging Edge 9 6 NieR Emil ~ Sacrifice Bayonetta After Burner (Climax Mix) 11 3 Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Magical Sound Shower [Hiroshi Kawaguchi] Ys vs. Sora no Kiseki: Alternative Saga Soaring Through Azure Sadness (Gurumin) 11 4 Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Dangerous Dinner The Munchables Star Ving Island 5 8 Deathsmiles II: Makai no Merry Christmas The Enchanted Palace [Noriyuki Kamikura] Final Fantasy XIII The Sunleth Waterscape 9 4 Spelunky Yeti Music Gravity Rush Assault Cnida 9 5 Ys I & II Chronicles Tower of the Shadow of Death Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Boss Theme 3 8 The Last Remnant Swirling Sands [collapse]

After 4 months of group play it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 512 songs remain. It’s single elimination from here on out.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they postThe Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Wednesday, October 20th at 9:00AM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...