Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 512 (Part 12 of 16)

Part 11 Results

Bayonetta Red & Black 8 5 Ys: Memories of Celceta Black Wings
Shatter The Krypton Garden 8 5 Etrian Odyssey III The Vengeful God in the Dark Ocean Abyss
Silent Hill: Shattered Memories When You’re Gone 9 4 Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP Little Furnace
Digital: A Love Story Future, and It Doesn’t Work 5 8 Blue Roses [PSP 2010] Heroes
Bastion Build That Wall 10 4 Ys vs. Sora no Kiseki: Alternative Saga Stopper (The Legend of Heroes II)
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Skyloft 3 11 Shantae: Risky’s Revenge Burning Town Forever Remix
Beatmania IIDX 16: Empress Turii -Panta rhei- [Zektbach] 11 4 Super Mario Galaxy 2 Cloudy Court Galaxy
Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams Dark Giana Track 2 5 9 FTL Civil (Battle)
NieR Temple of Drifting Sands 12 3 Demon’s Souls Maiden Astraea
Final Fantasy XIII Hanging Edge 9 6 NieR Emil ~ Sacrifice
Bayonetta After Burner (Climax Mix) 11 3 Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Magical Sound Shower [Hiroshi Kawaguchi]
Ys vs. Sora no Kiseki: Alternative Saga Soaring Through Azure Sadness (Gurumin) 11 4 Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Dangerous Dinner
The Munchables Star Ving Island 5 8 Deathsmiles II: Makai no Merry Christmas The Enchanted Palace [Noriyuki Kamikura]
Final Fantasy XIII The Sunleth Waterscape 9 4 Spelunky Yeti Music
Gravity Rush Assault Cnida 9 5 Ys I & II Chronicles Tower of the Shadow of Death
Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Boss Theme 3 8 The Last Remnant Swirling Sands

After 4 months of group play it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 512 songs remain. It’s single elimination from here on out.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1The Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

Part 1
Part 2
Part 3
Part 4
Part 5
Part 6
Part 7
Part 8
Part 9
Part 10
Part 11
Part 12
Part 13
Part 14
Part 15
Part 16

Or listen to every song here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Wednesday, October 20th at 9:00AM Pacific