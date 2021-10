The next stage of the Super Smash Bros. tournament covers the characters and stages introduced by the finest of Smash games, Super Smash Bros. Melee.

As a reminder of how this works: we’re having separate tournaments for the five main Smash games, after which the top three characters and stages of each tournament will go on to the final free-for-all.

There were more stages introduced to Melee than there were characters, so the stages get an extra round.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...