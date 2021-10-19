Weekly LGBT Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

Today’s person of the day is Anita Sarkeesian (she/her)

In the news:

Netflix Fired Employee for Organizing Trans Walkout — But Allowed Anti-LGBTQ+ Exec to Stay

Nonbinary Actor Files Discrimination Complaint Against Hamilton

Texas Is Extremely Close to Banning Trans Kids From Sports

The project of the day is Sorrowland by Rivers Solomon, a horror novel about a young pregnant girl who escapes a religious cult and the years following as she is hunted and her body changes.

