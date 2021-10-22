All Things Cricket: October 22nd

- Back to the cricket news of the week. The USA Women, captained by Shebani Bhaskar (above) have dominated at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Americas Region Qualifier in Mexico City, winning all three of their games handily. Brazil, led by one of South America’s most passionate sportswomen, Roberta Moretti Avery, are in second place, having lost only to the US. The winners advance to the 2022 ICC Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier, at a place and date to be determined. Scotland and Zimbabwe have already advanced, and the Asia region tournament will be held in November. The East Asia/Pacific tournament was cancelled with no new date announced.
- The ICC World Cup First Round has yielded the four teams who will advance to the Super 12 stage. Scotland went undefeated against Bangladesh, Oman, and Papua New Guinea to win Group B, and Sri Lanka has a dead rubber against winless Netherlands today, having already clinched the top spot in Group A. Namibia was the shocker of the First Round, beating Ireland, a full member nation, yesterday to grab the second spot in Group A. Bangladesh rounds out the advancing group with only one loss, to Scotland. The Super 12 stage starts tomorrow with Australia playing South Africa in Abu Dhabi and England taking on West Indies in Dubai. The big kahuna game, India v Pakistan, is Sunday at 9 am my time, which works out as a perfect lead-in to the NFL.
- The WBBL is into the 3rd round. Adelaide Strikers won two games, with captain Tahlia McGrath leading the way with a 42 against Sydney Thunder and a 50* against Melbourne Renegades. Big hitter Shafali Verma is struggling in the early going for Sydney Sixers, posting an 8 in a win over Melbourne Stars and a duck in the return engagement, won by Stars.
- The Sheffield Shield continues. Tasmania has the only win in the four games played so far, a tight 3-wicket victory over Western Australia with 26 balls to spare.
