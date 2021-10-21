The Avocado Parenting Thread Hits A Milestone

Hello fellow parents and caregivers of children!

There are a bunch of new parents here (raises hand) and there are plenty of veteran parents, as well as people who have experience caring or helping to care for children, like teachers, baby-sitters, aunts, and uncles. Coming together will help all of us, whether we need advice, commiseration, or just a space to let it out. Being a caregiver of small humans can be hard, but also rewarding and wonderful, so we can also share in the joys of watching little humans get to be big humans.

This week we’re hitting a milestone: the second post in this series! Okay, that’s not an exciting milestone, but a lot of parenting is about hitting exciting milestones. Lots of first times and exciting steps forward in the lives of our small humans.

They can also be stressful when we worry our kids aren’t hitting milestones at the “right” times, or friends and family make well-meaning comments about how they’re not yet doing something. How much do you worry about these things? What amazing milestones have you hit lately, or are you looking forward to?

The prompt is also just a suggestion: please feel free to vent or share about whatever you want related to parenting.

