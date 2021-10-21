Spine -Tinglers and Stories to Read in the Dark

Halloween is less than two weeks away and this Comic Book Chat is all about those graphic novels, comics, and manga that keep you up at night. The ones you have to read during the day, the ones you need to take a break from because your pulse pounds so hard and rapidly your heart might explode out of your chest.

Recommendations are welcome and let us know where we can find them (ComiXology, Hoopla, Overdrive, Etc.)

Thanks for stopping by to chat and don’t forget about the other comic book related threads here at the Avocado –

AggroCraig’s Weekly Comics Thread

The Comic Burrito

The Comic Strip Club

Comic Book Club

