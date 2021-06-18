Writers’ Guac – Mysterious Sibling

Welcome to the monthly round of Writers’ Guac. Here was the prompt for submissions:

Your parents post on Facebook that they had a nice conversation with your sibling about how their new job is going. But you don’t have a sibling.

Post your submissions below. A brief reminder of the rules:

Limit of 1 submission per person.

Constructive criticism is opt-in. Specify in your post if you would welcome constructive criticism. Do not offer criticism if not requested.

I regret to inform you that this will be the last monthly installment of Writers’ Guac, due to lack of interest. I probably could have promoted it better, but it seems like this isn’t the best format for people who want to share their writing. I will be keeping the biweekly installment going, which is closer to my original idea for Writers’ Guac. And I may kick around some ideas some time later on for other ways to encourage people to write. And if anyone has their own ideas, I’d be more than glad to help them with the legwork.

Have fun, everyone! And also check out the previous monthly prompt (Swallow the Pill) and the biweekly prompt (Recipe Blog) posted today as well.

If you have other writing to share with The Avocado, or want to see others' work, be sure to check out the Creative Endeavors thread, posted each Tuesday at 9 AM Eastern.

