Writers’ Guac – Professional Conference

Welcome to the first monthly round of Writers’ Guac (formerly the Avocado Creative Writing Derby). Here was the prompt for submissions:

Your work sends you to a normal-sounding professional conference, but when you get there, the way everyone is acting seems… off.

Post your submissions below. A brief reminder of the rules:

Limit of 1 submission per person.

Constructive criticism is opt-in. Specify in your post if you would welcome constructive criticism. Do not offer criticism if not requested.

Here is the prompt for the next round’s submissions (Open at 2 PM Eastern on May 21):

It had been a foolish decision. Swallowing the pill without even knowing what was in it. (Courtesy of Snail of the Week)

Have fun, everyone! And also check out last week’s monthly prompt (Kafkaesque Transformation) and the biweekly prompt (Rejected Aesop’s Fables) posted today as well.

If you have other writing to share with The Avocado, or want to see others’ work, be sure to check out the Creative Endeavors thread, posted each Tuesday at 9 AM Eastern.

