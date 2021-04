The Netflix series Shadow and Bone is based on two novels from Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse series. The story involves warring nations, shadow demons, a magical teenage girl and love triangles.

The series dropped on Netflix today and has already received positive reviews. I’ll be watching and posting my spoilery thoughts here. I’d love to know yours. Have you read the novels? Are you approaching the series blind?

