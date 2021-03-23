The Creative Endeavors Thread Is Equinoctial

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content.

Finally starting to get back into a creative groove, even if there’s little finished work to show for it at present. The changing weather’s helping–more walking and even glimmers of sunshine definitely help. I also realized that I’d almost completely forsaken just random sketching during the long winter streaming stretches, and so started playing around with markers and whatnot, including the header image (partial self-portrait in a local park). Something I tried was making a few thumbnail doodles as possible inspirations for illustrations, something I’d like to make a habit going forward; I’ve gotten so used to just starting these at random in the before time that using a more considered approach had almost completely deserted me since the early days.

How’s your work going?

