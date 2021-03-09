The Creative Endeavors Thread Challenges Stasis

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content.

I keep stumbling towards the verge of saying or thinking anything deeper about creative work than “how’s your work going?” but never quite make it, but then I go looking through old photos and can’t believe the wealth of material I got from the first couple of months in 2020 (which now feels like some mythical shadow dimension separate from the regular current of history). It’s been a good weekend, so I’ll blame the construction work going on next to my place that’ll likely still be kicking into next year. This week’s header’s a favorite image of last year’s spring; a redwinged blackbird posts sentry on a fence at a local park. Looking forward to more walks.

How’s your work going?

