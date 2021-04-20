The Creative Endeavors Thread Finds A Way

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content.

The original title I meant to use was “The Creative Endeavors Thread Braces For Impact,” but I decided that there were better weeks for that one, pretend though I won’t not to be preoccupied with the (hopefully good) news out of Minnesota (presumably) today. Either way, I’ve been thinking a lot recently about my recent suspicion that things are likely to snap back to normal (or at least normal-ish) a lot sooner than I imagined (either that or time’s taken on a completely different personal beat thanks to the pandemic).



As a result, I’ve been consciously stepping up the creative work in anticipation of the free time that–I expect–will be less on offer later in the summer. I’ve been at work this morning on the large oil painting that’s eluded me for a while, and I’ve got a few others that are waiting for action after I finish. My bike’s due for the shop in a few weeks and after that I hope to be on the road quite a bit, so focusing on things I can (or should) do inside right now.

How’s your work going?

