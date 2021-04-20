X Music Artists Discussion #10

Guidelines:

– Just post your thoughts, opinions! If it’s hard to do a two-paragraph summary of their aesthetic then you can probably just get away writing a strength, a weakness and favorite song/album/EP/whatever.

– No need to do it for all the artists, just the ones you’re familiar with, or that you feel comfortable discussing.

– You can also choose to focus on specific eras of selected artists (like how not many people want to talk about David Bowie post-1980)

– Feel free to discuss links between any artists, like say how Kanye West leads to greater appreciation of Taylor Swift.

– 10 musicians only. Because… X (sounds hella cool)

Previous X-MAD artists (and those that have not yet been chosen!) here: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1FH-p57yblOq00BgSCBpMvyHr93oh4fDvFrFmpIPth4M/

This week marks a first in the series – artists not chosen by me but instead fellow Avocado Sir Simon Milligan!



Bob Marley

Bad Religion

Beck

Eels

Metric

Radiohead

Rocket from the Crypt

Sloan

They Might Be Giants

TV on the Radio

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...