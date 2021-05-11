The Mother Of All Creative Endeavors

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads post your request in the comments below.

Hey, Kevzero here, I’m an amateur photographer based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. I mostly take wildlife photo, but have been recently taking pictures of many other things. This week: Mothers. Mother’s Day was just the other day, so here are a few pictures I’ve taken of the various animal mothers around Cape Cod.

Right Whale and her Calf

Mallard and her Ducklings

Red Fox Vixen and her Kits

Ewe and her Lambs

Humpback Whale and her Calf

Mallard and her Duckling

Canada Goose and her Gosling

Red Fox Vixen and her Kits

Humpback Whale and her Calf

American Mink and her Kit

Check out the following links for more pictures!

My Website is: https://capecodadventure.photos/

My Facebook photography page: https://www.facebook.com/MyCapeCodPictures

My Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mycapecodadventurepictures/

What have you been up to creatively?

