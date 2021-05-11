X Music Artists Discussion #13

Guidelines:

– Just post your thoughts, opinions! If it’s hard to do a two-paragraph summary of their aesthetic then you can probably just get away writing a strength, a weakness and favorite song/album/EP/whatever.

– No need to do it for all the artists, just the ones you’re familiar with, or that you feel comfortable discussing.

– You can also choose to focus on specific eras of selected artists (like how not many people want to talk about David Bowie post-1980)

– Feel free to discuss links between any artists, like say how Kanye West leads to greater appreciation of Taylor Swift.

– 10 musicians only. Because… X (sounds hella cool)

Previous X-MAD artists (and those that have not yet been chosen!) here: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1FH-p57yblOq00BgSCBpMvyHr93oh4fDvFrFmpIPth4M/

We’re taking a break from 3 consecutive(!) weeks of other Avocados sharing their artists… and just in time for my birthday (from two days ago)! That’s right – it’s eight of my FAVOURITE ARTISTS!! (and two others that are also pretty cool!)



The Go! Team

Pylon

Blackalicious

Nick Drake

Siouxsie and the Banshees

Azealia Banks

The Replacements

Big Black

Ween

Yellow Magic Orchestra

