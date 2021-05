A lot of the time when we look at the world of art, we tend to look toward the classics. Which is understandable as these are the pieces that have stood the test of time and have a lengthy history of praise and criticism from which to work and compare.

Today, we want to hear from you on some of your favorite pieces of contemporary art from the 21st century that you’re really enjoying and/or hoping will stand the test of time. Or at least warms your heart in all the right ways!

