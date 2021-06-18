Elite. Season 4. (Spoiler Space)

That sexy murder teen show. 13 Reasons Why Not? Spanish Riverdale.

Yes. It’s time for another season of Elite. The Netflix series where teenagers have threesomes, cover up murders and bicker like old married couples.

Season One spun a tale of murder and class divides at Las Encinas high school. Season Two and Three spun their wheels. The writers became afraid to break up the relationships that the audience had grown to love. Marketing for Season Four promised a new cast, a new mystery and a soft reboot.

A new Principal has taken over the school. His three messy children have set their hearts on seducing the lead players. A visiting Prince has brought a new level of security to the campus. Can this crew shake the show out of it’s rut?

Watch along and share your thoughts below.

