The Creative Endeavors Thread Lurks In the Bushes

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content.

Spending a lot of time on the road recently; I’ve been averaging around seventy miles a week on the bike since I got it back and much of my non-work traveling has been to the various natural areas in and around town which have done so much to inspire and inform my own creative work.

Shore of the Huron River at Island Park, 30 May 2021

Having taken so much time soaking up the atmosphere, though, for some reason I’ve never used the ridiculous bounty of natural beauty in the area as an actual backdrop for drawings or paintings, and that might have changed just last week.

I stopped on a walk a week or two back along a particularly favored nature trail (running aside Fleming Creek, between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti in southeast Michigan) and started to sketch an especially appealing prospect, when I lost interest halfway through; just wasn’t feelin’ it. Came back a week later and wondered why I’d never tried anything like using these as a kind of proscenium before. The results are pictured above (Chevauchee Exurbaine; archival ink on paper, May 2021). Definitely going to be doing this again (possibly right now, as I’ll almost certainly be on a ride out of town).

Header’s a (much altered) picture I took Sunday of an exurban bastide typical of some of the more “exclusive” surrounding communities; planning to make great use thereof in upcoming projects.

How’s your work going?

