Franchise Festival Podcast S1E22 – Age of Calamity (Game Discussion)

The Franchise Festival crew explores the development, gameplay, and plot of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (2020). Chris, Jasmine, and Spencer discuss their favorite characters and speculate on why this game falls short of its 2014 predecessor.

Listen on your favorite podcast app or right here:

You don’t need to hear the show to participate in the discussion, though! Let’s talk all things Age of Calamity in the comments below.

Follow the show on Twitter using the handle @franchise_fest, check out our official website for more video game history resources, and be sure to email us at franchisefestival@gmail.com to let us know what you think.

