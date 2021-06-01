30 Day Film Challenge Reboot Day 1: Your Film Fan Origin Story

Welcome to the second edition of the 30 Day Film Challenge!

With so many ways to discuss and dissect films, and inspired by Blue Adept’s original edition, I thought it’d be fun to come up with a second unique set of questions for us to chat about…a gritty reboot, if you will. (I’ve been around The Avocado for a while but this is my first time writing a post, so please be gentle!) If you’re reading this post, chances are you fancy yourself a film fan. This is a very non-exclusive club – it doesn’t matter how many films you’ve seen or even which specific films, so come on in!

To that end, I thought it’d be fitting for us to kick off the month by sharing our own origin stories. How did you become a film fan? For me, it was the first time I saw Back to the Future. I was about seven years old when this film was first released. It wasn’t the first film I ever saw, but it was the first one that showed me all the amazing things films are capable of. I loved everything about it – the cast, the characters, the premise, the special effects, and that score! It’s still one of my favorites across all of film. This may not be my all-time favorite film, but it still holds a very special personal place for me. I’m sure I wore out that poor VHS tape from rewatching it so many times back in the day. Of course, the film spun off two sequels, and we’re now six years past the events of Back to the Future Part II and I still don’t have that hoverboard we were promised, but that’s a post for another time.

Prompt: How did you become a film fan? Was it a specific film, moment, or experience?

