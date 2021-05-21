Writers’ Guac – Swallow the Pill

Welcome to the monthly round of Writers’ Guac. Here was the prompt for submissions:

It had been a foolish decision. Swallowing the pill without even knowing what was in it.

Post your submissions below. A brief reminder of the rules:

Limit of 1 submission per person.

Constructive criticism is opt-in. Specify in your post if you would welcome constructive criticism. Do not offer criticism if not requested.

Here is the prompt for the next round’s submissions (Open at 2 PM Eastern on June 18):

Your parents post on Facebook that they had a nice conversation with your sibling about how their new job is going. But you don’t have a sibling. (Courtesy of Lack of Name)

Have fun, everyone! And also check out the previous monthly prompt (Professional Conference) and the biweekly prompt (Villain Origin) posted today as well.

If you have other writing to share with The Avocado, or want to see others’ work, be sure to check out the Creative Endeavors thread, posted each Tuesday at 9 AM Eastern.

