Writers’ Guac – Villain Origin

Welcome to the biweekly round of Writers’ Guac. Here was the prompt for submissions:

Pitch a summary/outline of a villain origin story

Post your submissions below. A brief reminder of the rules:

Limit of 2 submissions per person.

Constructive criticism is opt-in. Specify in your post if you would welcome constructive criticism. Do not offer criticism if not requested.

Here is the prompt for the next round’s submissions (Open at 2 PM Eastern on June 4):

Write the intro to a recipe blog post (recipe optional)

Have fun, everyone! And also check out the previous biweekly installment (Yelp Reviews) and the monthly installment (Swallow the Pill) posted today as well.

If you have other writing to share with The Avocado, or want to see others’ work, be sure to check out the Creative Endeavors thread, posted each Tuesday at 9 AM Eastern.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...