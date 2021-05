Do love mountains of gore? Explosions of violence? Tough talking grunts? Big heists? And all in one movie! Than you might have enjoyed Zack Snyder’s latest zombie opus Army of the Dead. Yes it might be a blatant rip of Aliens, yes Snyder give Sean Spice a cameo role, yes everything is in shallow focus, and yes it includes some of the most overly obvious needle drops imaginable, but at least the opening credits are still good.

