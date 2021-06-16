Post-E3 2021 Discussion Thread

By popular demand,1 here’s a thread to discuss the first all-digital E3 now that we’ve seen all the streams, made all the memes, and killed CHAOS. Let’s talk about the highlights, the lowlights, and everything else.
There are still some gaming events happening this week that we can also discuss in this space. Starting today and continuing for a week is Steam Next Fest, consisting of livestreams and demos for upcoming PC games. Microsoft is also planning an extended Xbox showcase for this Thursday at 1 PM EDT.
For reference, I’ve included links to The Avocado’s E3 discussion threads and all the stream archives I could find.
Discussion Threads
- June 10th: Summer Game Fest kickoff2
- June 11th: Netflix Geeked Week; Koch Media; Tribeca Games Spotlight; IGN Expo
- June 12th: Guerrilla Collective; Wholesome Direct; Ubisoft; Devolver Digital; Gearbox; GamesBeat; UploadVR
- June 13th: Naraka: Bladepoint; Xbox & Bethesda; Square Enix; Back 4 Blood; PC Gaming Show; Future Games Show
- June 14th: Verizon; Intellivision; Diversity, equity, and inclusion panel; Mythical Games; Indie showcase; Freedom Games; VENN; Capcom; Razer
- June 15th: Nintendo; House of Ashes; Yooreka Studio; GameSpot Play For All showcase; E3 awards
Stream Archives
June 10th
June 11th
June 12th
- Guerrilla Collective
- Wholesome Direct
- Ubisoft (includes pre-show)
- Devolver Digital
- Gearbox
- GamesBeat Session
- UploadVR
June 13th
- 24 Entertainment’s Naraka: Bladepoint
- Xbox & Bethesda
- Square Enix
- Back 4 Blood PVP Showcase
- PC Gaming Show
- Future Games Show
June 14th
- Verizon
- Intellivision Amico
- Take-Two Interactive Panel (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion)
- Mythical Games
- Indie showcase
- Freedom Games
- VENN’s Origin Stories
- Capcom
- Razer
June 15th
- Nintendo Direct
- Metroid Dread: Development history
- Nintendo Treehouse: Metroid Dread – Part 1
- Nintendo Treehouse: Mario Party Superstars
- Nintendo Treehouse: Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
- Nintendo Treehouse: Mario Golf: Super Rush
- Nintendo Treehouse: Shin Megami Tensei V
- Nintendo Treehouse: Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
- Nintendo Treehouse: Metroid Dread – Part 2
- Nintendo Treehouse: No More Heroes 33
- House of Ashes
- Yooreka Studio
- Play For All E3 2021 Showcase (Presented by GameSpot and The MIX)
- E3 2021 Awards