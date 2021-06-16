Post-E3 2021 Discussion Thread

By popular demand, here’s a thread to discuss the first all-digital E3 now that we’ve seen all the streams, made all the memes, and killed CHAOS. Let’s talk about the highlights, the lowlights, and everything else.

There are still some gaming events happening this week that we can also discuss in this space. Starting today and continuing for a week is Steam Next Fest, consisting of livestreams and demos for upcoming PC games. Microsoft is also planning an extended Xbox showcase for this Thursday at 1 PM EDT.

For reference, I’ve included links to The Avocado’s E3 discussion threads and all the stream archives I could find.

Discussion Threads

June 10th: Summer Game Fest kickoff

June 11th: Netflix Geeked Week; Koch Media; Tribeca Games Spotlight; IGN Expo

June 12th: Guerrilla Collective; Wholesome Direct; Ubisoft; Devolver Digital; Gearbox; GamesBeat; UploadVR

June 13th: Naraka: Bladepoint; Xbox & Bethesda; Square Enix; Back 4 Blood; PC Gaming Show; Future Games Show

June 14th: Verizon; Intellivision; Diversity, equity, and inclusion panel; Mythical Games; Indie showcase; Freedom Games; VENN; Capcom; Razer

June 15th: Nintendo; House of Ashes; Yooreka Studio; GameSpot Play For All showcase; E3 awards

Stream Archives

June 10th

June 11th

June 12th

June 13th

June 14th

June 15th

