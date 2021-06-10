Weekly Games Thread #2 is Ready for E3

Happy Thursday, folks. What games are you playing and what do you think of them? As a bonus prompt, tell us what you’d most like to see at E3 2021.

While you’re here, be sure to check out Andy’s weekly New Games column (in which he highlights the release lineup of the Game Boy Advance!) and nominate your favorite video game songs in Dramus18’s newest tournament.

Please also join us here at The Avocado tomorrow for Franchise Festival #102: Mario & Luigi! The story may not have a happy ending, but AlphaDream’s journey is a fascinating one.

