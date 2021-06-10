Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Jun. 10

Today’s contestants are:

Becky, a health care researcher, was a White House Easter Bunny wrangler;

Ankit, a product manager, hopped and rolled rather than crawled; and

Mara, a conference & events manager, attended a reception at Élysée Palace. Mara is a one-day champ with winnings of $27,600.

Mara was correct on DD2 and gradually extended her lead but couldn’t quite put it out of reach, entering FJ with $13,800 vs. $7,600 for Ankit and $1,400 for Becky.

DD1 – $1,000 – SET – This type of diagram that uses overlapping circles to illustrate set relationships is named for a 19th century Englishman (On the last clue of the round, Becky won $800 from her score of $5,000.)

DD2 – $2,000 – BIBLICAL BROADWAY – John the Baptist & Judas are played by the same actor in this 1970s Broadway musical with a one-word title (Mara won $2,400 from her total of $6,600 vs. $4,200 for Ankit.)

DD3 – $1,600 – RAILWAY & SUBWAY STATIONS – Among Eliel Saarinen’s prominent works is the railway station in this capital (Ankit lost $1,000 from his score of $5,400 vs. $8,200 for Mara.)

FJ – THE SUPREME COURT – The 1st justice directly succeeded by his former clerk was Rehnquist by Roberts; the 2nd time was the other alliterative pair

Only Ankit was correct, adding $6,000 to win with $13,600.

Wagering strategy: This was a case where cautious DD wagering paid off, as on DD3 Ankit acknowledged his lack of confidence in the category and only wagered $1,000. If he had been just a little more aggressive and went with the typical default wager of $2,000, Mara would have had a runaway.

That’s before our time: No one knew the clothing line introduced in 1972 with creatures such as a tiger on the tags to help “mix & match” are Garanimals.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Venn? DD2 – What is “Godspell”? DD3 – What is Helsinki? FJ – Who are Kennedy and Kavanaugh?

