E3 Streams Live-Chat for June 14, 2021: Take-Two, Capcom, Indie Showcase, and More

There are 10 — ten! — events scheduled for Day 3 of E3. Here they are:

E3 Broadcast Preshow, held daily from June 12 to 15. (11 AM EDT/8 AM PDT)

Verizon presentation, which Verizon says is about how 5G will impact gaming. (12 PM EDT/9 AM PDT)

Intellivision presentation, showing off their upcoming Amico console. (12:45 PM EDT/9:45 PM PDT)

Take-Two Interactive Panel, potentially featuring new titles from Firaxis, Cloud Chamber, and the publisher’s Private Division label. (1:45 PM EDT/10:45 AM PDT)

Mythical Games presentation, where they’re set to reveal their next project. Supposedly, their games are “NFT-financed.” My brain is leaking out my ears. (2:10 PM EDT/11:10 AM PDT)

Indie Showcase. No, Hollow Knight: Silksong will not be there. (3 PM EDT/12 PM PDT)

Freedom Games presentation, a 15-minute showcase for the publisher’s games, including Airborne Kingdom and Cat Cafe Manager. (3:30 PM EDT/12:30 PM PDT)

VENN presentation, because esports need to make an appearance at some point. (4 PM EDT/1 PM PDT)

Capcom presentation, featuring The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, Monster Hunter Stories 2, and others. (5:30 PM EDT/2:30 PM PDT)

Razer presentation, the first E3 keynote for the gaming hardware company. (6 PM EDT/3PM PDT)

All presentations can be watched at the included links (probably). Happy gaming!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...