E3 Streams Live-Chat for June 12, 2021: Guerrilla Collective, Ubisoft, Devolver Digital, and More

The E3 streams continue today with the official kickoff of E3, plus livestreams from Ubisoft, Devolver Digital, and others. (Please note that some streams overlap in the schedule. Tough choices will have to be made!)

Presentations marked with an asterisk are not part of the official E3 broadcast.

All presentations can be watched at the included links (probably). Happy gaming!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...