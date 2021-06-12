E3 Streams Live-Chat for June 12, 2021: Guerrilla Collective, Ubisoft, Devolver Digital, and More

The E3 streams continue today with the official kickoff of E3, plus livestreams from Ubisoft, Devolver Digital, and others. (Please note that some streams overlap in the schedule. Tough choices will have to be made!)
Presentations marked with an asterisk are not part of the official E3 broadcast.
- *Guerrilla Collective Showcase, featuring oodles of indie games and smaller titles. (11 AM EDT/8 AM PDT)
- E3 Broadcast Preshow, held daily from June 12 to 15. (1 PM EDT/10 AM PDT)
- *Wholesome Direct, featuring “wholesome” games. (1 PM EDT/10 AM PDT)
- Ubisoft Forward.1 The official show begins at 3 PM EDT/12 PM PDT, but it is preceded by a pre-show starting at 2 PM EDT/11 AM PDT.
- *Devolver Digital, who probably have something wacky planned. (4:30 PM EDT/1:30 PM PDT)
- Gearbox E3 Showcase, a half-hour presentation featuring the one-and-only Randy Pitchford. (5:00 PM EDT/2:00 PM PDT)
- GamesBeat Session. No, I don’t know what this is either. (5:45 PM EDT/2:45 PM PDT)
- *UploadVR Showcase, featuring the latest news on upcoming VR games. (6:00 PM EDT/3:00 PM PDT)
All presentations can be watched at the included links (probably). Happy gaming!