Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s recommended discussion: the definition of insanity. Have you tried multiple times to read the same author/book/genre, expecting to have a different reaction or takeaway than the first (or second, etc.) time?

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Images related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:

6/23: deal breakers

6/30: overshadowed

7/7: captures a truth about your country/city/region

7/14: weird/ unexpected search result

7/21: world lit (every 80 days)

7/28: no two people ever read the same book

Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.

