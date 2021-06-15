E3 Streams Live-Chat for June 15, 2021: Nintendo, Bandai Namco, E3 Awards, and More

It’s the final day of E3 2021, and you can expect another day full of trailers and reveals, plus the official E3 2021 awards show.
- E3 Broadcast Preshow, held daily from June 12 to 15. (11 AM EDT/8 AM PDT)
- Nintendo Direct and Nintendo Treehouse: Live. Nintendo is promising a 40-minute presentation followed by roughly three hours of gameplay demos. (12 PM EDT/9 AM PDT)
- Bandai Namco presentation, potentially featuring Scarlet Nexus, Tales of Arise, and Elden Ring. (5:25 PM EDT/2:25 PM PDT)
- Yooreka Studio presentation, the first E3 showcase for the Shenzen-based publisher. (6:20 PM EDT/3:20 PM PDT)
- GameSpot Play For All Showcase, an hour-long presentation for games made by diverse creators. (6:35 PM EDT/3:35 PM PDT)
- Official E3 2021 Awards Show, because it wouldn’t be the entertainment industry if we didn’t pat ourselves on the back somehow. (7:45 PM EDT/4:45 PM PDT)
All presentations can be watched at the included links (probably). Happy gaming!