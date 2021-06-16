The Wednesday Politics Thread

Today is the day the US-Elected President Joe Biden will be meeting with the very man who had drafted and executed the Oval Office takeover of 2016 and heavily meddled in the 2020 elections: Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As it is throughout history when two warring heads-of-state meet for the first time on neutral ground, every move has been negotiated in advance. This is what we know so far:

First, Putin will arrive first. Biden second. Putin has a habit of showing up late for meetings (He made Obama wait 40 minutes in Los Cabos in 2012.) If Putin is late tomorrow, Biden won't be standing around awkwardly waiting. 2/ — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) June 15, 2021

Third, Biden and Putin will first meet almost alone, but with a "notetaker" on each side, Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Lavrov. Good. The Biden administration needs a good record of the event, and Blinken knows cold almost all of the issues that might come up. 3/ — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) June 15, 2021

This format means that Geneva 2021 will not look or feel like Helsinki 2018. (Trump did a disastrous joint press conference with Putin and had no notetaker in the room.) And that's a very good thing. Chalk up a win for Biden's protocol team! 4/ END THREAD — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) June 15, 2021

When you fought and won elections after the usurper in the Oval Office attempted to threaten foreign powers into fabricating lies against you in order to hinder your presidential run, after chaos agents spread Russian-fabricated propaganda where you’re apparently suffering from dementia, wanting to cancel social security, are a serial rapist, and hiding in your basement, how do you meet with the very man who not only attacked you but attacked the very nation you had spent decades serving?

Diplomacy is a tricky game. You don’t foolishly allow your ego to be kowtowed to, you don’t allow a reputed ex-KGB agent to manipulate you, to corner you, or to get away with his attempt to takeover and destroy the very fabric of the country you love. This will be a very exciting meeting.

