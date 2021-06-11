E3 Streams Live-Chat for June 11, 2021: Netflix Geeked Week, Koch Media, and IGN Expo

The summer of gaming news and streams centred around E3 began yesterday with the kickoff of Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest. Today brings three streams for you folks to live-chat:

The final presentation of Netflix Geeked Week, with information about new Netflix shows based on video game properties. (12 PM EDT/9 AM PDT)

Koch Media‘s cryptic showcase. (3 PM EDT/12 PM PDT)

IGN Expo, the kickoff to IGN’s Summer of Gaming (4 PM EDT/1 PM PDT)

All presentations can be watched at the included links. Happy gaming!

